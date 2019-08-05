As Gentex (GNTX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Holding by $3.97 Million; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 30,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.87 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 290,536 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 198,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 31,845 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 230,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 466,825 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 15,380 shares to 85,976 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 28,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 15.96 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 17,967 shares to 213,103 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 15,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings.