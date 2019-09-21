As Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Foothills Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $10.20 Million; Market Value Rose

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) by 87.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 77,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 166,560 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 88,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is up 19.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Limited reported 2.37% stake. Ls Inv, Michigan-based fund reported 13,203 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.02% or 3.23 million shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 113,143 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Valley Advisers invested in 62 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 240,956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 254,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa owns 142,733 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 434 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sigma Counselors Inc reported 91,392 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was made by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 261 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.92% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.08% or 118,703 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Management owns 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 2.32M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 24,993 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 9,334 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,352 shares. 4,500 were reported by Coastline Tru. Global Thematic Prns Limited Liability has 111,205 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.12% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.33M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.