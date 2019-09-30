As Gentex Com (GNTX) Market Valuation Rose, Pggm Investments Has Boosted Its Position; Gateway Advisory Trimmed Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $367,500 as Valuation Rose

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 12,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 2.08 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP. SAYS IT IS NOT PART OF FES CHAPTER 11 FILING; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 166,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.15 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 580,888 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hendershot accumulated 329,252 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 75,700 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 206,106 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 176,014 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co reported 225,338 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.01% or 10,324 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 262,087 shares. Clark Estates accumulated 162,100 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 738,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc owns 577 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru accumulated 3.73M shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.23 million shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 50,227 shares.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2,824 activity. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gentex: Great Q2 Earnings, But Flat Auto Production Growth Is Expected In Most Of The World – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex to Sponsor the 2019 Michigan International Auto Show – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (NYSE:BR) by 15,548 shares to 15,547 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 246,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,996 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 21,448 shares to 683,390 shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 277,412 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp reported 383,187 shares. Bokf Na has 21,554 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 396,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 86,783 shares. 10,667 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 41,240 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp has 0.64% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 688,356 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 25.94M were reported by Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 188,076 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 3,838 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 3,050 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 16,923 shares.