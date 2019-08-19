As Genpact LTD (HXL) Market Valuation Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Conmed (CNMD) Share Value Rose, Huber Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 61,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 47,582 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 108,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 146,095 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD)

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (HXL) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 512,611 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45B, down from 520,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 661,358 shares traded or 31.67% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co accumulated 68,717 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.42% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Brinker has 5,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity holds 68,885 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Fin Service has 0.06% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 5,250 shares. Greenwood Limited Company invested in 4,248 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). D E Shaw & Com owns 3,412 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,725 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 39,951 shares stake. 3,520 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 5,159 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.