As Genpact LTD (G) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $16.64 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Cypress Funds Raised Its Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 475,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.57 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500.

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.97. About 2.61M shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 5.10 million shares to 5.54 million shares, valued at $153.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 49,020 shares. Logan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 26,277 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 89,937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 3.17 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 192,633 shares. Moreover, Glob Endowment Limited Partnership has 2.89% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 581,750 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 6,810 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Lc holds 4.35% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.26% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd has 11,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mesirow Investment Management accumulated 298,740 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.26% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bluemountain Cap Management accumulated 7,125 shares or 0% of the stock.

