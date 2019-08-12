As Genpact Limited (G) Stock Value Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $22.84 Million; Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 181.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 118,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 184,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38M, up from 65,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.92 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Genpact Limited (G) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact to Open New Sites in Costa Rica and Mexico through Expanded Partnership with Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 9,225 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 258,278 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 564,002 shares. 7,627 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Brown Advisory invested in 13.02M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 36,072 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,603 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,025 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 82,076 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.98 million shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,257 shares to 302,427 shares, valued at $58.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 32,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 191,663 shares to 212,052 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,794 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.