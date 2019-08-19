As Genpact Limited (G) Shares Rose, Bain Capital Investors Cut Position; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 910,641 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 14.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 2,200 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation invested in 64,831 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 190,929 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp invested in 0.17% or 269,774 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.88% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Old National Bank & Trust In owns 0.06% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 35,030 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 26,277 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communication Limited holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 9,225 shares. Jlb Assocs holds 0.05% or 6,891 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 31,193 shares. 61,878 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has invested 0.33% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,750 shares to 51,346 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,605 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).