As Genpact Limited (G) Share Value Rose, Voya Investment Management Upped by $2.76 Million Its Holding; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Value Rose, Raging Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.03M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 757,663 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 219.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 78,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,932 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 36,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 1.25M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $55.50 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 283,011 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $31.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.