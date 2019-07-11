As Genpact Limited (G) Share Value Rose, Holder Dalton Investments Has Raised Stake; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Keybank National Association Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 14,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.66M, down from 728,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 1.35M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 –

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company's stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 794,319 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 768,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 458,803 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 897,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,425 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 17,365 shares. Blair William And Il holds 61,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 0.12% or 16,255 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 25,102 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.55 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,867 shares. Fil Ltd reported 4.80M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 2,200 shares. Prelude Management Limited Co stated it has 235 shares. Brown Advisory has 13.02 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 61,878 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 99,124 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 1.34M shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 55,468 shares to 104,352 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 11,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

