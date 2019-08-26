As Genpact Limited (G) Market Value Rose, Holder Bain Capital Investors Has Cut Position by $297.51 Million; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.25M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20,220 shares to 34.27 million shares, valued at $2.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S.

