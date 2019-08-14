As Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Value Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Position; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shareholder Page Arthur B Cut Holding by $336,918

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $23.93 during the last trading session, reaching $666.04. About 162,578 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 38,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 331,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 292,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 525,121 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 27/04/2018 – Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the First Quarter of 2018; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited reported 893,114 shares. Driehaus Ltd stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 122,831 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 119,051 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Virtu Fin Ltd Llc holds 4,701 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 145,749 shares. First Tru Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 14,295 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Emory University owns 28,619 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 42,645 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,942 shares to 376,607 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 100,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,699 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $58.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 4,447 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 39,601 shares. Partners Lc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 46,900 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.15% or 796 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 1 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.17% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.96% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 28,220 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has 3,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 0.44% or 5,550 shares.

