As Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake by $341,496

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.19 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 21,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 27,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 492,489 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 21/05/2018 – GHDX: ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS RISK FOR ABOUT 26% REFINED; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 15/05/2018 – ThyroSeq Announces New Data On Utilization Of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier At AACE 2018 Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $249.43M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares to 166,207 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 487,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA).

