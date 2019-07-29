As Genomic Health (GHDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Holding by $361,340; Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Raised by $919,497 Its Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health (GHDX) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 59,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 5.23M shares traded or 774.41% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 39C TO 56C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP BASIC EPS OF $0.00 TO $0.14 (NOT $0.16 TO $0.22); 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 974,612 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.97 million for 49.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares to 146,909 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $63.61 million activity. Shak Steven had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.71M on Wednesday, January 30. $9.04M worth of stock was sold by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP on Friday, March 1. Shares for $1.21 million were sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genomic Health to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Genomic Health (GHDX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Up – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Invitae’s Quarterly Results Really That Bad? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 101,895 shares. Brinker Capital owns 6,709 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 104,305 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 13,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 379,899 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Assetmark holds 7 shares. Northern Corp owns 291,728 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 4,395 shares. 790 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 18,815 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 50,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sei Investments Co holds 169,181 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 469,743 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 10,080 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 64,711 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 18,937 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 28,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 25,402 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 295,139 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.41M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 20,808 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.