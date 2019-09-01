As Genomic Health (GHDX) Share Value Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; East Coast Asset Management Holds Position in Fedex (FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 44,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 191,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 146,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 492,489 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present Molecular Combing at Genopole; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 39C TO 56C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 23/03/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Below 50D-MA

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,647 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2.38% or 18,815 shares. 52,819 are owned by Sei Invests. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 9,548 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 157 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 5,840 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Secor Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.32% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 104,305 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.11% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 38,160 shares. Blackrock owns 2.43 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,282 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 40,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 327,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,177 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $49.03 million activity.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

