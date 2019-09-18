As Genomic Health (GHDX) Market Valuation Rose, Qs Investors Increased Position by $1.15 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 19,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 45,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 9,810 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP BASIC EPS OF $0.00 TO $0.14 (NOT $0.16 TO $0.22); 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay for All Solid Tumors lncorporating Multiple Companion Diagnostics; 04/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.58. About 27,093 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $30.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 3,597 shares or 0% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.87% or 65,753 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Jennison Llc reported 13,726 shares. 7,000 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 39,856 are held by Sei Invests. Caprock Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 3,538 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 6,897 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 11,864 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 20,492 shares. 104,673 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset. Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 4,188 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 291,969 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 90,950 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,832 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Genomic Health (GHDX) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pivotal Software, Monotype Imaging Holdings, Navigant Consulting, and Genomic Health on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Genomic Health (GHDX) to Join Exact Sciences, Posts Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Reasons to Like Costco Stock Next Month – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Common Social Security Scam Could Cost You Thousands – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WestRock to Reconfigure North Charleston Mill to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Product Demand Aids Stanley Black & Decker Despite Cost Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette Invests owns 1,976 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.07% or 3,145 shares. 69,367 are owned by Godsey & Gibb. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc Markets has 0.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.62% stake. Hourglass Cap Llc reported 1,872 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,335 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,072 shares. Cwm Limited Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,702 shares. 637 were accumulated by Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com. Ing Groep Nv holds 131,027 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 2.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La owns 14,015 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.29% or 2,500 shares.