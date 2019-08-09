As Genomic Health (GHDX) Market Valuation Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted by $389,550 Its Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Signaturefd Has Cut Holding

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 53,865 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 112,590 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – GHDX: ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS RISK FOR ABOUT 26% REFINED; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 3,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $307.49. About 2.64 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 105,420 shares to 93,142 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,283 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc accumulated 4,800 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 122,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co stated it has 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 9,476 shares. 555,700 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company reported 14,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,282 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inc has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Citadel Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 355,673 shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability reported 5,868 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $59.33 million activity. 15,000 Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares with value of $1.21M were sold by Cole G Bradley.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,100 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger And Anderson reported 15,128 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company has 185,370 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 1,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory Service invested in 274 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 733,538 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 366,788 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 196,920 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 1,328 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Limited. Scge Management Ltd Partnership owns 189,400 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Tiger Glob Limited Co reported 2.11 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 4.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,387 shares.