As Genomic Health Com (GHDX) Share Value Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed by $9.30 Million Its Stake; Bce (BCE) Stock Value Rose While Lipe & Dalton Lowered Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc Com (GHDX) by 86.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 160,341 shares as the company's stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 25,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 185,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 496,193 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton analyzed 16,735 shares as the company's stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 747,288 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.11M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17M for 46.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Voloridge Management Lc reported 18,501 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 399,482 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fund Management Sa holds 14,100 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 34,853 shares. First Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 7,322 are held by Affinity Advsr Ltd Co. Prudential invested in 72,272 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 38,000 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Jennison Assoc Lc has 13,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 241 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 157 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,042 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $30.60 million activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Auto Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 18,093 shares to 58,538 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Orasure Technologies Com (NASDAQ:OSUR).