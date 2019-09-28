As Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Share Price Declined, Nea Management Company Decreased Position by $83.17 Million; As Teleflex (TFX) Share Value Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Position

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 1,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 5,135 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company's stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $80.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 214,639 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 306,464 shares. Hemenway Tru Communication Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 21,496 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Limited Company Ny. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 58,585 shares. 63,704 were reported by Pension. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 270,103 shares. Laurion LP has 4,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 4,442 shares. Paloma Prns Com owns 5,850 shares. Roosevelt Grp stated it has 1,554 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advisors reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1,554 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,821 shares to 68,899 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.