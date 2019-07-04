As Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Market Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding; Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 129,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 671,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 800,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 98,198 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 8,692 shares to 42,267 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,792 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ameritas Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 37,333 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Co (Wy) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,038 are held by Waters Parkerson And Limited Com. 1.83M are held by Pnc Grp Incorporated. Clark Capital Gru accumulated 233,790 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 34,685 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,700 shares. First Bancorporation holds 47,892 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 9,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,688 shares. 33,252 were accumulated by Bank & Trust. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 69,711 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.63% or 248,524 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 5,150 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 9,041 shares to 55,789 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $216,748 activity. The insider MASSARANY HANY sold $89,479. 3,974 shares were sold by Gleeson Michael, worth $23,447. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Mitchell Brian Andrew sold $23,447. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Stier Eric sold $21,216. 5,297 shares were sold by Mendel Scott, worth $31,252.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 33,065 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company invested in 132,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 30,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 12,213 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10,791 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Millrace Asset holds 337,022 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 60,300 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 10,370 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Td Asset Mgmt owns 152,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Indiana-based fund reported 63,003 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. 1,638 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability.