As Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Share Price Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $12.59 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Lowered by $4.43 Million Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 522,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 239,864 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon); 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense in New York State; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 6,635 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,058 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 0% or 76 shares. 344,466 were reported by Park National Oh. 4,321 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Cadence Comml Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 153,933 shares. Pitcairn owns 18,978 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 276,525 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 32.77M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.77% stake. Oarsman Capital has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,815 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,442 shares. D Scott Neal, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,696 shares.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy: A Diversified MLP With A Solid Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42,300 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $54.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,003 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).