As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Valuation Rose, Zazove Associates Upped Its Position; Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Shareholder Legacy Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 237,410 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Metronidazole Gel and Mobile SMS Reminders on Gingivitis in Orthodontic Patients; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS TOTAL GENERATION VOLUMES UP 16% IN 3Q FY18; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil Gas by 77,402 shares to 47,798 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Group Inc. (Prn).

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mallinckrodt Fell Over 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zazove Associate Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 202,441 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 78,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cincinnati reported 60,879 shares. 717,700 are owned by Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 284,426 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. 203,098 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 5.46% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 94,500 are owned by Starr Company. Evergreen Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 24,550 shares. Blackrock holds 1.49M shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc owns 21,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 17,286 shares. Virtu Financial Llc accumulated 9,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. $59,820 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by SIMS RYAN S. 5,000 shares were bought by Flynn Edward T, worth $100,600 on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett reported 350 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 346,880 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsrs reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 242,255 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,590 shares. Ohio-based Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Focused Wealth holds 84 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 205,186 shares. 1,000 were reported by Financial Architects. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.12M shares. 1,990 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. 17,430 were reported by Intersect Cap Lc. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 121,076 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 4.13 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Azul Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft Powered By Pratt & Whitney GTFâ„¢ Engines – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.