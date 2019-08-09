As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Cut Position; 683 Capital Management Position in Macrogenics (MGNX) Has Upped by $1.70 Million as Shares Declined

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 484,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 384,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 19,260 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS – IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates analyzed 18,527 shares as the company's stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 168,699 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 187,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 9,668 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Sliding Again Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2nd Annual Midstream Summit – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 121,985 shares to 515,320 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 44,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.55 million were reported by Clearbridge Invs. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,539 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 43,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Citigroup reported 39,897 shares stake. Arrow Investment Limited Company holds 0.24% or 25,440 shares. 4.72M are owned by Harvest Fund Llc. Pnc Ser Gru Incorporated owns 26,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1,000 shares. Enterprise Fincl owns 1,517 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 140,320 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 61,000 were accumulated by Novare Cap Mngmt Lc. Ing Groep Nv reported 41,000 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.