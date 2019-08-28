As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed by $34.99 Million Its Stake; Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $44.67 Million as Shares Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92 million, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 19,548 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Metronidazole Gel and Mobile SMS Reminders on Gingivitis in Orthodontic Patients; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 20/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17M, down from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.17 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs accumulated 1.15% or 48,604 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Contravisory Mgmt accumulated 2,419 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc owns 287 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.33% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 1.62 million shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.06% or 41,566 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland, Texas-based fund reported 1.08M shares. California-based Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 378,726 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 163,004 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 210 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares to 12.88M shares, valued at $535.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) CEO Grant Sims on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. SIMS RYAN S had bought 3,000 shares worth $59,820. Shares for $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. 149,514 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Synovus holds 420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 788,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 9.55M shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware reported 48,078 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 26,949 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.04% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 60,879 shares. Fin Service Corp has 1,517 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 1.88 million shares.