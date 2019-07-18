As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Market Valuation Rose, Blackrock Has Increased by $1.92 Million Its Holding; Qv Investors Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C)

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 83,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.87 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 221,011 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Net $8.03M; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.51M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 344,766 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $47.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,289 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity.