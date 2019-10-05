As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Position; Willis Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $7.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 615,968 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 163,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, up from 288,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 1.27M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma may raise 15-bln rupees in bid for Sanofi generics business – Mint; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review cemiplimab as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 825 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 600 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 467,615 shares to 80,085 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 20,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,882 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (XOP).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Sanofi CEO 2019: 8 Things to Know About Paul Hudson – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ardelyx eyes first drug approval in irritable bowel syndrome after decade-long journey – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Dermira Stock Keep Soaring? – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,700 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 28,644 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 296,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,215 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 322,132 shares. Franklin invested in 2,291 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,238 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Llc. State Street owns 1.51M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 3,361 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 4,776 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 85,499 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 3,179 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 775,000 shares. Moreover, Pettee has 0.75% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 11,763 shares.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 81,775 shares to 989,023 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GWR, TYPE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. â€“ GWR, TYPE – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Issues Statement on Aurizon Complaint – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.