As Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed Position by $1.06 Million; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 367,096 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares to 66,078 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

