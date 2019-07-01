As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Stake by $26.66 Million; Travelzoo (TZOO) Position Increased by Osmium Partners Llc

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 54,834 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 8.76% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 9.38M shares traded or 2178.82% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. Shares for $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 416 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 16,600 shares. Aqr Management Limited invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 455,526 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 207,095 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Fmr holds 100 shares. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 10,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 4,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,686 are held by Prudential. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.02% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 55,943 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 192,508 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,528 shares. The Texas-based Carlson LP has invested 0.13% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 520,725 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 21,715 shares. Buckingham Inc has invested 0.53% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tygh Capital Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 150,852 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 8,896 shares. Aristotle Boston reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Natixis reported 2,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Ltd owns 147,779 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 4,100 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.92 million for 25.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.