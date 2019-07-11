As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose, Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Increased Stake; Novagold Res (NG) Stock Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake by $2.78 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 158,389 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.58. About 90,237 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct has 1.01M shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc invested in 325,915 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 11 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.27% or 54,937 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 271 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 64,300 shares. Victory Inc has 0.06% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 293,351 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 84,907 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 55,943 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 192,508 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 126,391 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment has invested 0.11% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

