As Genesee & Wyoming A (GWR) Stock Price Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut by $1.48 Million Its Position; Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding Raised by Shell Asset Management Co

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (GWR) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 17,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 50,514 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 67,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 479,080 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 74,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 486,426 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, up from 411,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 7.31M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management owns 840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 5.34 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 3,990 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 2,990 shares. 12,552 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Service. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 106,450 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 28,913 shares. Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust has 1,136 shares. Jennison Limited has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 211,569 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,817 shares to 50,589 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 20,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 21,860 shares to 66,473 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,879 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).