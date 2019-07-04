As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Position; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $557,700

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 1.02M shares traded or 147.90% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 8.25M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 71,952 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 1.10 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,063 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.16% or 18,876 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 20,170 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amer Money Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,875 shares. Tanaka Cap Incorporated invested in 5,777 shares. Old Retail Bank In owns 7,331 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 139,499 shares. Mairs & Pwr invested in 8,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Nine Masts Limited owns 3,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trustco Bankshares N Y has 2.31% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares to 226,909 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69 million for 25.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

