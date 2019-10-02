As Genesee & Wyo Cl (GWR) Share Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $95.00 Million; Meyer Handelman Co Cut Position in Kimberly (KMB) by $1.61 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl (GWR) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 4,160 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.00 million, down from 5,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 498,570 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 449,310 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.88 million, down from 461,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.55 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

