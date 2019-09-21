As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Share Value Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 85,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 127,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15 million for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,163 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,778 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 129 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 20,099 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 134,103 shares stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 278 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.16% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Prudential stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moors Cabot holds 1,239 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty has 1.55M shares. Asset reported 4,135 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 62,353 shares. Prudential holds 35,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 40,804 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management holds 16,388 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 31,647 are held by Citigroup. 30,959 were reported by Hightower Limited. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 775,000 shares. Invesco owns 756,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 14,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 39,291 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,700 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 9,157 shares.

