As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Share Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Position by $26.66 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 1.21 million shares traded or 32.51% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,701 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares to 226,909 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).