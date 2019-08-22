As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Position by $313,020

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 87,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 293,351 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 381,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 38,856 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 213,829 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 4,983 shares. 73,954 are owned by Tygh Cap. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 12,531 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Rmb Mgmt Llc accumulated 209,962 shares. Snyder Management LP accumulated 622,329 shares. Smithfield Tru Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct owns 1.01M shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 80 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 6,114 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,528 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 4,663 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.36% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 840 shares or 0% of the stock.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19,180 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $34.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 381,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares to 910,681 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.