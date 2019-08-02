As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted by $9.33 Million Its Stake; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 107,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 356,379 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 249,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.49. About 932,107 shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.