As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Price Rose, Blue Harbour Group LP Has Upped Position; As Sunopta (STKL) Shares Rose, Engaged Capital Upped Holding

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 571,465 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 132,765 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 3,186 shares valued at $10,354 was made by Duchscher Robert on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349. $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Hollis Richard Dean. $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Briffett Derek on Friday, March 8. 20,000 shares valued at $53,400 were bought by McKeracher Robert on Friday, March 1. Gough Jeffrey also bought $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $81.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).