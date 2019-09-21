As Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Position by $17.08 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 249.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 449,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 629,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13M shares traded or 109.69% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – QTLRY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BLN VS $5.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $19.4B AT MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – GM CONFIRMS DEADLINE EXTENSION IN KOREA TALKS; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES GM KOREA AND UNION TO REACH DEAL PROMPTLY; 13/04/2018 – GM CUTS SEVERAL HUNDRED JOBS AT OHIO PLANT AS CAR SALES CONTINUE TO SLIDE- CNBC; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Advsrs Llc invested in 4.72% or 142,170 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 5,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 278,349 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 788,007 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Golub Grp Inc Lc reported 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 5.86M are owned by Greenlight Cap. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.75 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1 shares. Mcf holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 35 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.14% or 208,526 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg reported 4,710 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,392 shares to 2,608 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,478 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,686 shares. Eagle Asset reported 77,936 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,105 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Harvest Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 503,739 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 648,129 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tower Research Cap (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,362 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 34,866 shares. 3,256 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Fca Corp Tx holds 2,250 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.