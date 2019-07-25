As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Stake by $344,400

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 283,261 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $293.65. About 1.21M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69M for 25.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 249,771 shares to 884,526 shares, valued at $23.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,000 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited has 4.58% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Goodnow Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 544,276 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 17,178 shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 250,340 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,337 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3,528 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Nj has 1.64% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 116,989 shares.

