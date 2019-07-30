As Genesco (GCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $307,845; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 6,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,904 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 63,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 158,329 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

