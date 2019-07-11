As Genesco (GCO) Stock Value Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.95 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 43,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,686 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 181,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 204,804 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 33.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Mgmt invested in 56,904 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv owns 10,808 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 5,698 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 92,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Pinnacle Fin has invested 0.02% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 6,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Llc holds 0.01% or 253,726 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Regions Financial Corp has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 7,821 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 52,100 shares to 282,195 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. Shares for $1.07 million were sold by Dennis Robert J.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Genesco Inc. To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On May 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Tumble Over 400 Points – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lids Sale Will Boost EPS, But Genesco Looks Fairly Priced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Lc holds 0.61% or 34,780 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 72,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.78 million were reported by Hightower Advsr Llc. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has 40,722 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com reported 788,369 shares. Optimum invested in 0.28% or 31,434 shares. 41,034 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 89.60M shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempen Capital Nv reported 0.01% stake. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 79,385 shares. 166,321 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Archford Cap Strategies Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7,889 shares to 16,254 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalysts For Bank Of America’s Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.