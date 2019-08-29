As Genesco (GCO) Stock Value Declined, Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.13 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Cls Investments Has Cut by $313,398 Its Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 374.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 25,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 31,853 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 6,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 410,849 shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 491 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 69,857 shares to 563,051 shares, valued at $29.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 451,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,370 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Genesco Trade Could Be Over – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genesco Inc. To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On September 6, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams-Sonoma, Genesco, and AngloGold Ashanti Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 138,686 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 76,090 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,426 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 712,694 shares. Bowling Portfolio invested in 0.04% or 5,068 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 31,150 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 55,384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 36,800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 6,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Coatue Management Llc accumulated 12,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc invested in 253,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Euclidean Mgmt Ltd reported 21,170 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Lc stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,460 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 116,027 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Com invested in 1,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lockheed Martin Invest holds 0.31% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc holds 60,587 shares. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 45,696 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.02% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Milestone Gp holds 0.04% or 1,298 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH) by 45,659 shares to 160,768 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).