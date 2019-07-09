As Genesco (GCO) Stock Price Rose, Holder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $307,845; As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pettee Investors Has Decreased by $319,300 Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 6,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,904 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 63,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 242,131 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $231.24. About 220,718 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93 million for 16.24 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.32 million activity. $247,500 worth of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares were sold by DICKENS MARTY G. 500 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares with value of $24,000 were sold by MASON KATHLEEN.

