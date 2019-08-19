As Genesco (GCO) Stock Price Declined, Menta Capital Has Upped Holding by $310,500; Thornburg Investment Management Cut Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $26.48 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 913,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 172 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 913,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 7.77 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 14,038 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 7,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 174,378 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 23,868 shares to 39,037 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

