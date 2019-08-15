As Genesco (GCO) Shares Declined, 1492 Capital Management Lowered Holding by $307,845; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Alpha Windward Has Cut Its Stake by $482,790 as Valuation Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 6,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 56,904 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 63,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.88% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 519,301 shares traded or 66.19% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 11,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 6.83M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wedgewood Pa invested 0.94% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pacific Global Invest Mngmt has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hartford owns 159,979 shares. Dillon Associates stated it has 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,745 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 430,450 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown holds 0.44% or 24,124 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 10,566 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 10,691 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 450,448 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,157 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 92,358 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 37,625 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 882 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 249,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.02% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 69,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Incorporated stated it has 100,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 83,729 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Regions holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 27,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc owns 4,500 shares.

