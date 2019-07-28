As Genesco (GCO) Market Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Its Holding; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 32,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,400 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, down from 595,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 166,959 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85M, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.70 million shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 48,500 shares to 556,918 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 11,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).