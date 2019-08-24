As Genesco (GCO) Market Valuation Declined, Mackenzie Financial Trimmed by $907,875 Its Stake; Virtu Financial Has Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $2.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 288.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 36,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 48,981 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 12,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 20,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 57,350 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 77,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 288,971 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12,828 shares to 4,379 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 604,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,321 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.95 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 2,514 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 9,249 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 4,041 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 5,176 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 22,666 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 90 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 101,926 shares. 175,228 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated. Sei Commerce holds 0.02% or 78,694 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 75,024 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Capital Ltd Company reported 162,763 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 773,553 shares to 10.97M shares, valued at $126.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 132,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nashville public company explores sale of struggling division – Nashville Business Journal” on February 14, 2018. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Genesco Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GCO) 6.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,500 were reported by Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs Incorporated. Us Bancorporation De invested in 130 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.01% or 57,350 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,435 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 3,631 shares. 656,325 are held by State Street Corporation. Coatue Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,574 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 33,869 shares stake. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,060 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 81,111 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 7,100 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,812 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has 17,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 1,619 shares.