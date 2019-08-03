As General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Malaga Cove Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Vmware (VMW)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 48,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 81,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 130,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 10/05/2018 – ENGLE SAYS STILL HAVE LOT OF WORK TO IN S.KOREA, BUT SEES BRIGHT FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – General Motors top estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 16/05/2018 – MIT Solve Announces General Motors Prize for Advanced Technologies

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

