As General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose, Holder American Assets Investment Management Trimmed Position; Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position in Masco (MAS) by $9.21 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.42 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Calls on GM to Use Tax Windfall to Keep Ohio Jobs; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $19.4B AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS GM’S U.S. RETAIL SALES IN MARCH WERE UP 14 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob, a California-based fund reported 12,619 shares. 22,996 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Lc. Hodges Mgmt invested in 14,920 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd owns 16,500 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 574,756 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 13.88M shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 47,402 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.76% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,610 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested 0.34% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Incorporated has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 7,519 were accumulated by Boys Arnold & Com. 190,176 are owned by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Inc reported 82,696 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 48,971 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 6.98M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.18% or 2.11 million shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 13,075 shares. 58,782 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 3,657 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Channing Cap Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 416,912 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 237,699 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0% or 6,180 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru holds 0.15% or 13,360 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 32,559 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

