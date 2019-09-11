As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $14.11 Million; Brahman Capital Stake in Brinks Co (BCO) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 501,704 shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 6.30 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 16/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The chief technology officer of GM’s self-driving car company Cruise has left the company after only six months; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Bucs launch probe after GM threatened with murder-scene tweet; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Replaces Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6.21 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 109,500 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0.05% stake. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership reported 4.2% stake. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 7.20 million shares. James Inv Inc reported 0.83% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 17,992 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.62% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 416,895 shares. 119,619 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.14M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.45M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 297,294 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.59M shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.53B for 5.22 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

