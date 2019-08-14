As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose, Greenlight Capital Cut by $104.54 Million Its Stake; As Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 31,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 15,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 47,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 87,884 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31 million, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 553,490 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal with union; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 45,458 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corporation invested in 0.07% or 237,851 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 16.44M shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,817 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.02% or 67,630 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd accumulated 33,724 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 404,928 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Management reported 0.38% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 415,628 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 675,802 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0.68% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 11.45 million shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 15,118 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability stated it has 45,060 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.15% or 1.08M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5.91 million shares.

